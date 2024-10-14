Unlocking cybersecurity secrets with Stephen Viña at NMFTA conference

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Cybersecurity is quickly becoming one of the major issues in the logistics industry and the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) is taking note by hosting Stephen Viña, director of the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director as the keynote speaker for this year’s Cybersecurity Conference.

The conference is set for October 27-29 in Cleveland, Ohio and will be held during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month It is North America’s only cybersecurity event for the trucking industry.

“The conference is devoted to protecting both the physical rolling assets and the backoffice systems. Less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload carriers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), shippers, government, and academia are encouraged to register,” the NMFTA said in a media release.

The price to attend is $249 for NMFTA members; $349 for nonmembers.

Vina is the Assistant National Cyber Director for Legislative Affairs at the Office of the National Cyber Director in the Executive Office of the President. Previously, he was a Senior Vice President at Marsh, where he served as a cyber insurance broker and claims specialist. Prior to joining Marsh, Stephen spent nearly fifteen years on Capitol Hill advising Members of Congress on security issues. During this time, Stephen helped pass several major pieces of cyber legislation and held leadership positions in both the House and Senate, including Chief Counsel for Homeland Security on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Subcommittee Staff Director on the House Committee on Homeland Security. Stephen began his professional career at the Congressional Research Service where he focused on homeland security matters. Stephen is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and holds a law degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law in Fort Worth, Texas (now Texas A&M University School of Law).

While at the conference, aside from hearing Viña speak about the latest national cybersecurity strategy and its direct impact on the trucking industry, attendees will have a unique opportunity to learn, network and gain valuable insights from leading cybersecurity experts and peers. Those attending will have the chance to participate in a number of activities including:

Participate in a Business Continuity Tabletop Exercise and work as a team to discuss roles and responses through one or more example scenarios.

Sharpen their skills and enhance their knowledge through workshops, panel discussions, and featured presentations.

Stay informed about emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

Gain insight into the steps one must take once a cyberattack has occurred and how to achieve the path to resiliency.

The conference will also feature two fireside chats, which will allow attendees to hear real talks, from real fleets, who have fought back against real hacks. Industry experts from Estes Express Lines, Ward Transport & Logistics Corp., DAT Freight & Analytics, Werner Enterprises, and XPO will lead the discussions alongside NMFTA experts.

Fireside Chat: Recent Hacks, Lessons Learned, and the New Reality – Industry experts will share first-hand experiences and offer practical advice for trucking executives navigating the complex world of cybersecurity and the new realities of leading in this new era of building a cyber-resilient operation.

Fireside Chat: Present and Future of Cybersecurity in Trucking – Attendees will gain insight into innovative strategies that protect businesses from cyber threats but also enhance the customer experience which is critical to standing out from others in the industry.

“Approximately 1 in 4 of all cybersecurity attacks target the transport and distribution industries,” said Joe Ohr, chief operating officer for NMFTA. “The biggest threat to the trucking industry isn’t from roads traveled or soft markets, but from cyberspace. With rapid tech adoption, vulnerabilities are growing. It’s crucial for carriers, shippers, and 3PLs to prioritize efficient and effective cybersecurity measures to mitigate these risks.”

In March, a ransomware attack on Ward Transport & Logistics Corp. compromised over 500 gigabytes of data, crippling its network and halting operations. In 2023, Bison Transport, Estes Express Lines, Forward Air Corporation, Marten Transport, and the Port of Los Angeles also faced disruptions as a result of a cyberattack. With the average ransomware attack costing companies $5 million, and some reaching up to $1.1 billion, proactive cybersecurity measures are no longer optional—they’re essential. Industry suppliers who serve the trucking industry are welcome to attend to have direct time with executive-level decision makers after reserving a sponsorship. Media representatives can attend at no charge. To learn more, contact Marli Hall, director of public relations for NMFTA, at [email protected].