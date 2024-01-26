ProvisionAI adds Robert Scheckman as chief revenue officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Supply chain firm ProvisionAI has announced its selection of Robert Scheckman as the company’s new chief revenue officer.

In his new position, Scheckman “will help companies realize the significant supply chain efficiencies and benefits of what ProvisionAI has to offer and its solutions,” according to a news release.

“Robert is a successful business development leader with experience building and managing high-performance sales teams that drive significant revenue growth,” said Thomas A. Moore, CEO and Founder of ProvisionAI. “With his years of experience in technology, SaaS, and the CPG space, Robert will help our client’s businesses grow and profit with smoother

transportation plans and fuller loads.”

Scheckman is also a business mentor for Techstars, where he mentors entrepreneurs, sharing his expertise with a team of creative college students, aspiring founders and early-stage startups in their accelerators.

Previously, Scheckman was the global vice president of business development for StyleSage (acquired by Centric Software), an AI-powered retail analytics software-as-a-service solution.