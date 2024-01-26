ProvisionAI adds Robert Scheckman as chief revenue officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Supply chain firm ProvisionAI has announced its selection of Robert Scheckman as the company’s new chief revenue officer.
In his new position, Scheckman “will help companies realize the significant supply chain efficiencies and benefits of what ProvisionAI has to offer and its solutions,” according to a news release.
“Robert is a successful business development leader with experience building and managing high-performance sales teams that drive significant revenue growth,” said Thomas A. Moore, CEO and Founder of ProvisionAI. “With his years of experience in technology, SaaS, and the CPG space, Robert will help our client’s businesses grow and profit with smoothertransportation plans and fuller loads.”
Scheckman is also a business mentor for Techstars, where he mentors entrepreneurs, sharing his expertise with a team of creative college students, aspiring founders and early-stage startups in their accelerators.
Previously, Scheckman was the global vice president of business development for StyleSage (acquired by Centric Software), an AI-powered retail analytics software-as-a-service solution.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.