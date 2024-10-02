Reinke brings expertise to top role as IANA’s new president and CEO

CALVERTON, Md. – Anne Reinke has joined the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) as its new president and CEO, according the IANA Board of Directors.
“In looking for a new leader to advance IANA’s role as the voice of the intermodal freight transportation industry, we could not have found a more qualified individual,” said Trevor Ash, chair of IANA’s Board of Directors and CEO of CIE Manufacturing.
Reinke joins IANA following four years as president & CEO of the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), according to IANA media release. Prior to her tenure at TIA, Reinke spent two years as Deputy Assistant Secretary with the U.S. Department of Transportation and 16 years with CSX Corporation.
“IANA is a world-class organization that Joni has so ably led for 27 years,” Reinke said. “I am eager to continue the growth and success she achieved and appreciate the opportunity that the IANA Board has given me. I will be forever grateful for my time at TIA for the experience and perspective I received as its leader.”