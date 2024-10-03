Respect the drive: TrueBlue and Centerline Drivers honor the work of drivers

TACOMA, Wash. — TrueBlue and Centerline Drivers, a TrueBlue company, celebrated its fourth annual “Respect the Drive Month” to recognize the important contributions of truck drivers nationwide.

“Our drivers are the heartbeat of our organization—delivering excellence mile after mile,” said Jill Quinn, president of Centerline Drivers. “Their dedication, skill and unwavering commitment keep our business moving forward and our customers smiling. We don’t just appreciate our drivers – through Respect the Drive, we celebrate them this month and every day for the incredible work they do. They truly are the unsung heroes of the economy.”

According to a company press release, Centerline created “Respect the Drive Month” to honor the work of truck drivers, an effort that has gained urgency as the industry faces a driver shortage of roughly 60,000 drivers according to the American Trucking Association. Centerline’s State of Trucking 2024 survey echoed these challenges, revealing that nearly 25% of drivers reported feeling underappreciated as a key reason for seeking a new profession this year.

During this year’s observance, Centerline also introduced the Respect the Drive Customer Awards program to acknowledge companies that support the trucking industry. The initiative features multiple award categories to recognize companies that demonstrate leadership in safety, inclusivity, and fostering a positive culture for drivers. Categories include:

Open Road Award: Recognizing efforts to make the industry more inclusive.

Recognizing efforts to make the industry more inclusive. Driver Culture Award: Celebrating companies that prioritize a supportive environment for drivers.

Celebrating companies that prioritize a supportive environment for drivers. Safety Award: Honoring those committed to ongoing driver safety and training.

Honoring those committed to ongoing driver safety and training. Respect the Drive Award: The highest honor, encompassing all aspects of safety, inclusivity, and culture.

“Centerline is dedicated to celebrating the hard work and achievements of its drivers year-round,” the company said in the release. “Through programs like Respect the Drive, the company continues to recognize drivers’ dedication, loyalty and the vital role they play in supporting its customers.”