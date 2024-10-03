TheTrucker.com
PrePass integrates with Motive to enhance fleet operations

By Dana Guthrie -
PrePass now integrates with Motive to enhance fleet operations, maximize weigh station bypass opportunities and save on tolling expenses.

PHOENIX, Az.   PrePass is now available on the Motive Marketplace through a new partnership with AI-powered integrated operations platform Motive, offering its comprehensive suite of services.

“This new partnership with Motive will help fleets optimize their operations by delivering more value today and into the future,” said Chris Murray, president of PrePass. “As the only integrated bypass and tolling solution, we maximize their investment in telematics platforms by enabling more bypass opportunities, delivering substantial toll cost savings, and enhancing the experience for drivers and back-office staff.”

According to a media release, the integration empowers fleets with seamless access to PrePass‘ industry-leading integrated weigh station bypass and toll management services, significantly enhancing fleet safety, productivity and profitability.

Customers will benefit from fewer weigh station stops and improved bypass reliability with the PrePass app and transponder. Additionally, Motive and PrePass customers will gain access to PrePass GPS Toll Verification, an innovative new service that saves fleets time and money by matching GPS location to toll charges. By surfacing toll charge inaccuracies, PrePass can file and resolve disputes on behalf of its customers, ensuring accurate toll payments and reducing operational costs.

“Through our partnership, fleets can use PrePass to optimize routes, reduce expenses, and enhance safety,” said Harvey Grasty, senior director of partnerships at Motive. “With PrePass integrated into Motive’s platform, fleets can save time by bypassing weigh stations and improve operations by relying on one unified platform for comprehensive support, toll management, and dispute resolution.”

For more information about the integration and services, visit PrePass.com.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

