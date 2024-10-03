Caring for Others, Convoy of Care partnering to deliver aid to hurricane victims in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. – Since Hurricane Helene ravaged the southeast last week, it has been all hands on deck to aid in recovery of some devestated communities.

Caring For Others,an Atlanta-based nonprofit is taking that sentiment literally.

The organization whose mission it is to eradicate poverty, has activated its ‘All Hands Mission’ in partnership with Convoy of Care, and WSB, a local ABC affiliate, to provide relief funds and supplies to aid residents who have been affected by Hurricane Helene.

The team has been preparing materials since Sept. 26 and intends to head towards Augusta, Ga. and Valdosta, Ga. on Thursday.

Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley has been providing relief funds and supplies to those impacted by dozens of natural disasters over the last two decades.

The Convoy of Care will deliver an initial truckload of relief supplies to Valdosta, Ga. on Thursday, October 3 where impacted residents may pick up much needed items.

The Georgia Motor Trucking Association and law enforcement organizations including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), Georgia Coach Lines, Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, and others, have pledged their networks to recruit volunteers to deliver and distribute donations.

For those impacted by Hurricane Helene, Shockley and her team is accepting financial donations, as well as cleanup tools and products. Supplies requested for donation include: tarps, work gloves, flathead shovels, rakes, chainsaws, batteries, flashlights, and more. To make a donation of supplies, please deliver to Caring For Others headquarters at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE #2, Atlanta, GA 30354.

“Caring For Others’ ‘All Hands Missions’ are activated the moment disaster strikes,” said Richmond-Shockley. “We cannot let people already suffering from poverty, who are truly desperate to receive our assistance, face further challenges. We send our prayers to those impacted and aim to provide aid that can relieve residents.”

“For more than a decade, the Convoy of Care team has activated for communities in need,” said Clarence Cox last week. He is the former President of NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

To make a financial contribution to the mission please visit caring4others.org/hurricane-helene/.