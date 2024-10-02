Fuel prices in Georgia could drop more than 30 cents with suspension of tax

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order suspending the state’s gas tax following Hurricane Helene.
WSB in Atlanta reported the story on Tuesday.
Reportedly, the order states that Helene “has negatively impacted the supply chain of goods and services to impacted areas and the social and economic well-being of Georgia’s residents.”
The suspension will save drivers about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel.
It will take several days for Georgians to see an impact on prices.
The order will take effect on Oct. 3 at midnight.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.