Hirschbach Motor Lines wins 2024 SmartWay Excellence Award

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Hirschbach Motor Lines Inc. was recently honored with a SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

According to a media release, The Excellence Award recognizes the top two percent of leading shippers and truck carriers among more than 4,000 SmartWay Partners. Hirschbach was recognized for their superior freight sustainability leadership.

Brad Pinchuk, owner of Hirschbach Motor Lines, and Fred Staugh, Chief Maintenance Officer, received this award on behalf of the company. Government officials gave keynote remarks, touching briefly on the SmartWay program, its goals and SmartWay accomplishments in North America.