Shippers stress the need for port strike to end

By Dana Guthrie -
The Shippers Coalition is calling on the White House to use every available tool to ease supply chain constraints.

WASHINGTON The Shippers Coalition is calling for an expedited resolution to the current strike at the East and Gulf Coast Ports.

According to a press release from the Shippers Coalition, the ILA and USMX’s failure to negotiate has resulted in an uncertain situation for shippers and consumers with no end in sight to the strike. The supply chain disruptions will only compound, leaving factories and plants closed and consumers with higher prices at stores and empty shelves at stores.

“President Biden and his administration must step in and use all the tools at their disposal to end this strike immediately,” the Coalition said. “The devastation from Hurricane Helene makes it more crucial for the President step up, so families do not have to worry about a potential shortage of essential goods.”

The Coalition said that, in the meantime, the administration can use other authorities to inject much-needed fluidity into the supply chain, including allowing a waiver for an increase of gross vehicle weight limits on the Federal Interstate system. During this supply chain emergency, trucks could be filled to capacity and goods to be shipped across the country.

“If President Biden is not going to use the power granted to him to bring workers back to their jobs, then the administration should use other authorities to make sure goods can get to consumers during times of emergency,” says Sean Joyce, executive director of the Shippers Coalition. “Empty shelves are unacceptable and we demand that the parties come to a resolution, so we don’t cause long-lasting damage to our supply chain.”

The Coalition added that the devastating impacts can be mitigated if the MOVE Act was passed by Congress and signed into law. Allowing states to waive Federal weight limits on the Interstate System during emergencies would help modernize the supply chain and keep the flow of goods moving when they are most needed.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

