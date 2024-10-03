Mack Trucks awarded new Sourcewell contract

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks has been awarded a new contract with Sourcewell, a government service cooperative offering competitive pricing and volume discounts on Mack trucks to its more than 50,000 members.

“During the last four years, Mack Trucks and our dealers have performed very well under our contract, and we are happy with the acceptance from customers,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Evident by the steady sales growth throughout our first contract, Sourcewell has become a key part of our municipal business, and we’re honored to have been selected for a new contract.”

According to a company press release, government, education and nonprofit agencies partnering with Sourcewell can purchase Mack’s Class 6-8 vehicles — the Mack Anthem, Mack Granite, Mack LR, Mack LR Electric, Mack MD Series, Mack MD Electric, Mack Pinnacle and Mack TerraPro models.

Sourcewell is a government agency that saves its member agencies time and money through the efficient cooperative purchasing process. By combining the buying power of its member agencies, Sourcewell offers cooperative purchasing contracts that leverages volumized pricing and reduces the costs of the individual bid development process. During 2022-2023, Sourcewell members purchased more than $7.9 billion in contracted sales. All government and education entities are eligible to register as a participating agency with Sourcewell.

“Sourcewell strives to provide high quality products and services through our cooperative purchasing contracts,” said Nick Trout, Sourcewell senior supplier development executive. “In their previous contract with us, Mack proved to be a valuable supplier partner for our participating agencies all across the United States.”

Mack Trucks’ Sourcewell contract 032824-MAK is open now and available to Sourcewell members. For more information, please visit www.macktrucks.com, www.sourcewell-mn.gov or a local Mack dealership.