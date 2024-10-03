Driver vindicated in 2022 crash; awarded cash and written apology

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has made a $1.3 million payment to a trucker that a WSP sergeant falsely accused of causing a crash in 2022.

The payment and a written apology from WSP Chief John R. Batiste settled a potential lawsuit from commercial truck driver Shawn Foutch of Snohomish.

“Not only were you involved in a collision caused by a WSP trooper, a WSP sergeant wrongfully had you charged with an infraction as the causing driver,” Batiste said in the letter to Foutch. “The injuries to your person and your truck were then compounded by the potential harm to your reputation and good standing as a professional driver.

Batiste also said the the actions were not only reprehensible, but beneath the standards and expectations of the agency.

“I want you to know the sergeant no longer serves in the Washington State Patrol or in any other law enforcement capacity,” Batiste said. “Also, others involved in the incident whose actions varied from policy and practice have been reprimanded andor retrained. Speaking for the entire Washington State Patrol, we wish you well going forward.”