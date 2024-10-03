Atlas World Group extends chairman & CEO Jack Griffin’s contract

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Atlas World Group Board of Directors has extended its contract with Chairman and CEO Jack Griffin, signaling the board’s confidence that Atlas will continue to thrive into 2025 and beyond under his leadership.

“Jack Griffin is a leader we trust,” the board said in a media release. “He is a market leader, a thought leader, and a quality leader who has driven Atlas to the forefront of the industry during his tenure. From employees and Agents to customers and shareholders, Jack has all of Atlas’ best interests at heart. Our management team is the strongest we have ever had, and under Jack’s continued leadership and adherence to the Atlas Pathways Strategic Plan, we know this organization will continue to grow.”

Elected CEO in November 2016, Griffin has guided the strategic vision of Atlas World Group and its ten subsidiaries while advancing the company’s footprint and position in the relocation, moving, transportation and logistics industries, according to the release.

Griffin has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry and has led Atlas to some of its greatest successes while navigating a volatile and rapidly changing market. In recent years, Griffin has overseen three major acquisitions, welcomed a leading national moving company back to the Atlas Agent family, and directed an organizational pricing reset that cemented Atlas as the industry leader.

“It is a great privilege to serve this company and everyone who relies on Atlas’ services,” Griffin said. “While the past four years have not been without their challenges, I am proud to report that Atlas remains fiscally and operationally strong. I am grateful to the Board for their continued trust and support and am confident that Atlas will carry our steady momentum forward for years to come.”