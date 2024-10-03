Ramsey MediaWorks expands with the acquisition of The Hightower Agency

JOPLIN, Mo. – Ramsey MediaWorks, an advertising agency that specializes in Talent Acquisition (TA) Marketing, announced that it has recently acquired The Hightower Agency, a company considered a legacy firm in the transportation recruitment marketing industry.

According to a media release announcing the deal, this acquisition strengthens Ramsey MediaWorks’ position as a leader in providing cutting-edge, custom advertising solutions and enhances its ability to serve a broader range of clients with advanced technology and automation tools.

“The Hightower Agency, established in 1990, has built a solid reputation for delivering effective client-first recruitment marketing campaigns, the release stated. “With a strong and highly respected long-term client base, The Hightower Agency has successfully supported employers in finding and attracting quality talent for over three decades. The integration of Hightower’s strengths into an already robust portfolio will allow Ramsey MediaWorks to offer unmatched customer service in the talent acquisition landscape.”

“We are excited to welcome The Hightower Agency into the Ramsey MediaWorks family. When we look at the current TA/Recruitment Marketing landscape, it’s full of companies providing overly standardized solutions and products that funnel their clients into the same mold,” said Garrett Ramsey, President. “This acquisition aligns with our mission to relentlessly serve our clients via an embedded and customized approach. With Hightower’s long-standing reputation for client-first service, it was a no-brainer to bring them under our umbrella and provide them with advanced tech and automation tools to help bolster their client offering moving forward.”

Ramsey MediaWorks’ release stated it believes the deal will enhance service offerings, including:

Expanded Relationships: The Hightower Agency’s years of experience in recruitment marketing will bring familiar faces into the Ramsey MediaWorks family.

Advanced Technology & Automation Tools: Ramsey MediaWorks has been relentlessly pursuing and adopting new technology and automation tools into our clients’ first-party ecosystems. By integrating The Hightower Agency’s relationships with Ramsey MediaWorks’ cutting-edge technology, clients will benefit from an enhanced ability to reach top-tier candidates quickly and efficiently.

Broader Client Reach: The combined resources and talent of both agencies will enable Ramsey MediaWorks to support larger-scale projects and service new entities across the transportation industry and beyond.

“This is a pivotal chapter for us,” said Pat Hightower, President of The Hightower Agency. “We’re excited about the new opportunities that will be available to several of our employees and long-standing clients. With Ramsey MediaWorks’ advanced technologies and a shared client-first approach, I am thrilled to see what the future holds.”

The company believes that the acquisition is expected to be fully integrated by November 1, 2024, with no disruption to current services, the release stated.

“Clients of both agencies will continue to receive the high-quality service they have come to expect, along with access to new tools and resources to better achieve their TA/Recruitment Marketing goals.”