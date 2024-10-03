Jim Hawk Truck Trailers celebrates 50th anniversary as Great Dane dealer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Jim Hawk Truck Trailers is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a Great Dane dealer.

“Celebrating 50 years as a Great Dane dealer is a significant milestone and a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Jim Hawk team,” said Rick Mullininx, Great Dane president and COO. “Their commitment to providing high-quality products and services has remained unwavering, and we look forward to working together for many more years to come.”

According to a company press release, over the past five decades, Jim Hawk has secured its reputation as an industry leader, known for exceptional customer service and a comprehensive range of products and services, with locations in Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and South Dakota.

Jim Hawk has been recognized many times for its excellence in the industry. Over the years, the equipment company has won several awards, including Great Dane’s Dealer of the Year, Parts Sales Achievement Awards and multiple Salesman King Pin Awards, which highlight top sales achievements by individual team members.

“We’re very proud that Jim Hawk has represented our brand all these years,” said Rob Ulsh, Great Dane vice president of dealer and international sales. “Their values align perfectly with ours, focusing on integrity, innovation, and a customer-first approach. We look forward to celebrating their milestone all year long.”

Jim Hawk‘s commitment to excellence extends beyond sales and service. The company sells and ships custom-built and in-stock trailers, featuring a full line of parts, service, and repair facilities to handle all facets of the transportation market.

“Remaining a family-owned business and a Great Dane dealer for 50 years has allowed us to develop strong relationships with our customers,” said Jim Hawk, III, president. “Our growth and success are a direct result of the trust and loyalty our customers place in us. We are continuously evolving to meet their needs and exceed their expectations, and we’re proud to celebrate this milestone anniversary.”