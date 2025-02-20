Rhenus Logistics enhances cross-border transportation solutions

Rhenus Logistics is announcing its enhanced cross-border solutions through Rhenus Beyond Borders (RBB).

“In today’s market, you have to adapt and be flexible in order for your goods to reach the market quickly and be successful. Having a logistics provider as a partner and business advisor helps mitigate these global disruptions and support your company to stay competitive,” said Alfonso Ortiz, director of cross-border transportation, Rhenus Logistics Air & Ocean – USA. “With our combined team of experts, we can ensure that businesses navigate cross-border services with confidence and ease, even amid market uncertainties.”

Border Complexities

The RBB enhancements come as businesses face increased complexities in cross-border trade due to evolving market shifts, nearshoring impact, and U.S. tariff adjustments affecting Mexico and Canada. As a CTPAT-validated company in the U.S. this service is designed to simplify processes and customer support by helping businesses streamline imports and exports between the USA, Mexico, and Canada, saving time and reducing costs.

“With reliable northbound and southbound trucking options, Rhenus Beyond Borders ensures the movement of goods through its FTL and LTL services, reaching any part of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada,” the company said in a press release. “This includes customs clearance and documentation support to help customers optimize their supply chains in response to evolving market needs.”

Strategic Placement

The newly enhanced service also provides warehousing services through strategically located facilities across the borders, with additional warehouses in Dallas, Texas, and Miami, Fla. designated as a foreign trade zone (FTZ). These two cities are logistics epicenters for North America and Latin America Distribution, offering cross-docking and storage solutions to optimize cargo flow across borders. The expansion strengthens Rhenus’ ability to manage complex supply chain requirements with greater flexibility and efficiency across key trade corridors, according to the release.

To meet urgent shipments, Rhenus offers expedited trucking services, onboard courier, and air cargo charter options.

“Enhanced with our FTL and LCL services, these solutions meet tight deadlines,” the company said. “Rhenus also enhances cross-border coordination through a dedicated team of bilingual and bicultural experts for customer support, including a comprehensive customs brokerage team, to simplify and ensure compliance with import and export regulations.”