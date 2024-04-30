Rush Akin joins RoadFlex as CRO

NEW YORK — Rush Akin has been named chief revenue officer at fleet expense management firm RoadFlex.

With more than two decades of experience in the fleet technology industry, Akin will lead the company’s sales revenue and partnership efforts, according to a news release.

He previously served as the senior vice president of sales for Solera, where he was in charge of overseeing fleet sales and business development in North America.

Prior to Solera, Akin was chief revenue officer at Rand McNally, where he led their fleet transportation, mileage and logistics sales groups.

“We are excited to welcome Rush at a time when we are investing more in our go-to-market strategy and expanding our fleet expense management offerings,” said Dennis Chang, chief executive officer at RoadFlex. “Rush has an extensive track record of driving business growth and building sales organizations, and we know he will make invaluable contributions to our business and make an impact with our fleet customers.”

Akin previously spent 10 years at the fleet technology company Lytx, where he was responsible for the sales organization that sold to the largest public-sector entities looking to supercharge their fleets with video telematics solutions. Earlier in his career, Akin worked at Syntech Systems / FuelMaster, a fleet management company that was an early pioneer of electronic fuel management systems.

“From my early discussion with Dennis and the RoadFlex team, it was clear that they would deeply disrupt the fuel card and fleet expense management industry. They have built a game-changing product that far surpasses the solutions offered by the incumbents WEX and Fleetcor,” Akin said. “Taking into account the huge amount of demand for comprehensive fleet expense management solutions, RoadFlex has huge potential to redefine the industry. I am thrilled to join the RoadFlex team at such a pivotal time and very much look forward to bringing the company’s industry-leading fleet expense management solutions to a growing roster of commercial fleet customers.”