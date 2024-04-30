New TCA award will recognize carriers based on driver satisfaction

WASHINGTON — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has begun a new driver satisfaction awards program called TCA Drivers’ Choice Awards – The Elite Fleets.

According to a news release, the program “will celebrate and recognize the best carrier workplaces in the North American trucking industry based on professional driver feedback and satisfaction.”

Produced by TCA and in partnership with University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute, TCA Drivers’ Choice Awards will highlight carriers that provide exceptional workplace experiences for their company drivers and independent contractors.

Only TCA carrier members can participate; nominations will open later this year and the top scoring carriers will be celebrated at TCA’s 2025 convention, which is taking place March 15-18 in Phoenix.

After being nominated, carriers and their drivers will be asked to complete surveys which will be administered, overseen and scored by the University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute.

In preparing for this new initiative and announcement, TCA surveyed its membership for their feedback and formed four working groups who helped provide input on the program’s structure, the attributes associated with satisfied drivers and many other aspects of the program.

“This has truly been a membership led effort in creating TCA Drivers’ Choice Awards,” according to the news release. “TCA is also happy to announce that it has secured three presenting co-sponsors for this program who are EpicVue, TruckRight and Samsara.”

TCA President Jim Ward said that recognizing and celebrating the best carrier workplaces in the North American trucking industry not only acknowledges the efforts of these companies but also promotes a culture of excellence and driver satisfaction within the industry.

“By partnering with a reputable institution like the University of Denver, the program ensures that the surveys and scoring are conducted impartially and with a high level of professionalism,” he said.

David Fisher, executive director at University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute, is equally enthused in the new program.

“The Transportation & Supply Chain Institute is thrilled to be able to support this program for the TCA and this industry,” he said. “Trucking is the nation circulatory system. Anything the Institute can do to support the betterment of the industry is part of our charter. Our process will reveal statistically important information that will help the TCA members drive excellence through their organizations. We are honored to have been selected as the partner for this significant initiative.”