UTI, Rush Enterprises partner to provide diesel training opportunities

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has added a new partner to its early employment program which offers on-the-job training opportunities for students.

Rush Enterprises is climbing aboard with UTI, who strives to lead transportation, skilled trades and energy education.

The announcement stated the partnership will apply to multiple UTI campuses located Austin, and Dallas, Texas; Avondale, Arizona; Lisle, Illinois; Long Beach and Rancho Cucamonga, California; as well as Miramar and Orlando, Florida; along with the NASCAR Technical Institute in North Carolina.

According to a press release issued by UTI, as part of the program, participating employers may offer 20 to 30 hours of paid work experience, consideration for full-time employment, and reimbursement for education-related expenses after graduation. Eligibility requirements and conditions are established by participating employers and are between the employer and the student. More than 125 employers currently participate in the program.

Rush Enterprises Inc. operates North America’s largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships, Rush Truck Centers, and other related businesses, including Rush Truck Leasing and Custom Vehicle Solutions. Rush Enterprises has over 200 locations in 22 states and Ontario, Canada.

The agreement allows diesel students in six states who are selected by Rush Enterprises and enrolled in UTI’s 48-week Diesel Technician Training program to work 20-30 paid hours weekly. Students who join Rush Enterprises full-time after graduation can participate in their tuition reimbursement program, which offers assistance with educational loans up to $30,000. In addition, Rush provides original equipment manufacturer training and wage increases for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified technicians, tool assistance loans, referral bonuses, and other benefits. Service technicians also have the opportunity to compete in the company’s annual Tech Skills Rodeo and win valuable prizes for knowledge-based and hands-on competitions.

“We continue to expand this program because it is a win-win for both our students and the employers who participate,” stated UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. “Opportunities like these help companies like Rush Enterprises build a talent pipeline while the students they select benefit from valuable industry work experience in their chosen career fields.”

“We are proud to partner with Universal Technical Institute on their early employment program and welcome those graduates who join Rush Enterprises after graduation,” said W.M. ‘Rusty’ Rush, chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush continued, “We are focused on hiring, developing, and retaining the very best service technicians in our industry, and this program gives technicians valuable on-the-job experience to complement their education.”