Ryder noted as one of ‘America’s greatest workplaces’ for 2024 

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc. has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024.

“Ryder is incredibly proud to be recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024,” said Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “This honor reflects our commitment to cultivating a positive, inclusive, and innovative work environment for our employees. We believe that investing in our workforce is the key to our success.”

Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights Group conducted a large-scale employer study based on more than 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from over 250,000 employees. The award spotlights 1,500 American workplaces across 78 industries and rates them on a five-star scale. As one of the largest independent assessments of employee feedback in America, the study includes employee interviews on 15 key areas, including corporate culture, working conditions, workforce diversity, sustainability, career development opportunities, company reputation, and other aspects.

“Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training, and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance,” said Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. “’Newsweek’ and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024,’ the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment.”

In a press release, Ryder added that the recognition also highlights the company’s commitment to employee excellence and workplace innovation

“Ryder is proud to be included in ‘Newsweek’s’ list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for the first time and earning a 4.5-star score,” Ryder said. “In addition, Ryder was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women.”