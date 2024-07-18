Truck Parking Club joins the Trucker Path Marketplace 

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Trucker Path has announced the inclusion of Truck Parking Club as the latest member of the Trucker Path Marketplace.

“Finding daily truck parking remains one of the biggest challenges for drivers,” said CMO at Trucker Path, Chris Oliver. “Through our partnership with the Truck Parking Club, the one million professional truck drivers who use the Trucker Path app now have an easy way to search for daily parking at locations in more than 30 states, find the closest spot in a matter of seconds and make a reservation. This new partnership is the latest way we’re helping users of the Trucker Path app simplify life on the road.”

Truck Parking Club partners with trucking companies, truck repair shops, CDL schools, and other entities that can accommodate truck parking at convenient locations for truck drivers.

“The Truck Parking Club provides parking at convenient locations that are listed by property owners,” the groups said in a press release. “Members [can] add truck, trailer and company information to their accounts that is auto populated, making it quick and simple to secure future bookings.”

The integration brings the ability to easily search for parking at over 500 locations, view facility details and secure parking reservations

Drivers who join the Truck Parking Club through the Marketplace in the Trucker Path app have the availability to access several perks including:

Access facilities for daily parking in advance. Some locations may also offer hourly, weekly and/or monthly rates.

Search for parking using an interactive map that displays available locations, with each parking spot pinned with the facility’s name and its daily price.

Search for parking when planning a route or by finding a parking spot near a specific location.

View parking location information, including daily costs and available spaces, as well as amenities such as restrooms, 24/7 access, etc., and contact 27/7/365 customer support (staffed by former drivers) to ask any questions.

“Truck Parking Club was created to help truckers save time and fuel by finding and instantly reserving truck parking across the U.S.,” said Truck Parking Club CEO, Evan Shelley. “Our solution brings more truck parking online quickly by enabling owners to list space on their existing yards and properties. Our trucker members, and now Trucker Path users, are then able to quickly search and reserve available truck parking spaces, allowing them to plan a trip with confidence knowing they have a parking space. We are excited to be in the Trucker Path Marketplace, as we think our solution is a perfect fit alongside the existing features Trucker Path offers its users.”