Ryder System takes a swing with sponsorship of professional golfer Sam Ryder

MIAMI — Ryder System Inc., has announced a new multi-year, multimillion-dollar sponsorship and advertising campaign with professional golfer Sam Ryder, now in his seventh season on the PGA TOUR.

The newly expanded sponsorship and brand awareness campaign shifts the Ryder corporate logo from Ryder’s golf shirt to a more prominent position on the front and back of his hat as he plays on tour over the next three seasons, a news release states.

It also includes two new humorous TV ads featuring Ryder as he renews his efforts to prove he’s more than a namesake.

“It’s working for us. People love Sam Ryder,” said Karen Jones, head of new product development for Ryder. “There are a lot of synergies between golf and business, and the sport is closely followed by our target B2B audience. Our goal is to connect with that audience in a much more personal way, and Sam’s humor, humility, and charisma has helped us do that. When our ads are on-air, we see increased interaction with our website and digital advertising and a reduced lead-cycle time. I think that’s a testament to the natural alignment of our brands.”

The new ad campaign builds on last year’s success, which introduced an affable, enthusiastic Ryder along with his encouraging, supportive agent who tries to convince the golfer that Ryder didn’t just sponsor him because of his name, the news release states.

So, Ryder comes up with some marketing ideas for Ryder, writing amusing jingles, sharing taglines and brainstorming company event ideas.

Building on that premise, the first new ad to air in 2024 is entitled “Driver Caddie.”

It features Ryder pitching the idea of providing caddies for Ryder Last Mile deliveries to help navigate obstacles from curb to door, much like caddies help golfers strategize their shots. There’s only one problem: Ryder would need to hire about 10,000 caddies to accompany delivery drivers.

The second commercial, entitled “Fashion,” leans into Ryder’s distinction as one of the best dressed in golf. In this spot, he transforms a golf cart barn into a fashion runway to showcase his new designs for Ryder’s professional drivers, warehouse workers, fleet maintenance technicians, and corporate employees. But as it turns out, they’re a bit over the top.

“Okay, maybe the puffy vest in high-gloss red with orange stripes isn’t for everyone, but you have to admit, the Ryder name is quite captivating,” joked Ryder. “I do think what makes this campaign so successful, aside from the sense of humor, is that it plays on the human desire to be part of something bigger and to achieve greatness. That’s something both Ryder and I share, a commitment to excellence and to continuing to improve every day. It’s authentic, and I think people can see that.”

Ryder’s new multi-year corporate sponsorship officially launched on Jan. 1 and runs through December 2026.

The new ad campaign debuts during the week of Jan. 29 on the Golf Channel leading up to the AT&T Pebble Beach ProAm.

The commercials will also air during the weeks of 13 key tournaments on the Golf Channel, such as The Masters, PGA Championship and WM Phoenix Open (where Ryder made that stunning hole-in-one on the infamous 16th hole in 2022).

In addition, the spots will air in-tournament for the U.S. Open, Charles Schwab Championship, LPGA Tour and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.