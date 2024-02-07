Everyone’s in on upcoming Super Bowl, including truckers

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago.

Hundreds of millions of people across the world will be tuning in to the game on Sunday, including many in the trucking industry.

According to a new survey released by Truckstop, nearly 60% of carriers will take time to watch the big game.

The survey shows that 24% of carriers will change their driving schedule to ensure they are able to watch.

A total of 61% of carriers believe Kansas City will win, while 39% believe San Francisco will win.

Close to 20% of carriers are unfortunately driving during the big game; however, not all intend to listen to the game while on the road

A total of 5% of Truckstop carriers indicated that they will be hauling items specifically designated to support the big game.

Cardell Stewart of Stewart & Co Transportation LLC shared: “I’ve already taken three generators out to Las Vegas and will likely take more. When I saw the stadium’s address on the Truckstop load board, I jumped at the chance to haul for the big game. This is the first time I saw the stadium open and not under construction.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.