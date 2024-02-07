TheTrucker.com
PACCAR recall affects certain Kenworth, Peterbilt models’ steering gear assemblies

By John Worthen -
A recall is underway for certain Kenworth and Peterbilt tractors due to faulty steering assemblies. 

WASHINGTON — PACCAR is recalling certain 2024-2025 Kenworth T280, T380, T480, T680, T880, L770, W990 and 2024-2025 Peterbilt 389, 520, 535, 536, 537, 548, 567, 579 and 589 trucks because the steering gear assemblies may have been assembled incorrectly with fewer recirculating balls than are required, which may result in a loss of steering control.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), dealers will inspect and replace the steering gears as necessary, free of charge.

The recall affects around 47,208 tractors, according to the NHTSA.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 25, 2024. Owners may contact Peterbilt customer service at (940) 591-4220 and/or Kenworth customer service at (425) 828-5888. PACCAR’s numbers for this recall are 24PBC and 24KWC.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

John Worthen

