Salvation Army receives $5,000 boost from Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund for hurricane relief

LINCOLN, Neb. — Members of the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) recently undertook a fundraising effort in partnership with the Salvation Army for ongoing hurricane relief efforts.

“We looked into trying to collect donatable goods,” said Kent Grisham NTA president and CEO. “But after some research, it was clear that various service organizations in the southeast had well-established methods of collecting and distributing materials in areas hard-hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. So, we decided to partner with one of the most trusted and reliable service organizations in the world, the Salvation Army, to conduct a fundraising campaign.”

According to a media release the effort was organized by the NTA’s Women’s Council, the Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund normally focuses on providing assistance to employees of NTA members who are experiencing hardship. But the extreme need of hurricane victims in the southeast motivated members of the Council, along with NTA members everywhere, to act.

“Nebraska is no stranger to natural disasters,” Grisham said. “Just this year we experienced devastating tornadoes, hailstorms, floods, and even wildfires. So, there was no shortage of compassion and generosity among our members for what our fellow Americans were experiencing in the southeast.”

According to the release, leaders from the NTA and the Salvation Army recently gathered for a ceremonial check presentation.

“We are truly grateful for this outstanding support from the Nebraska Trucking Association via the Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund,” said Maj. Scott Shelbourn, commander of The Salvation Army Western Division. “The $5,000 donated by NTA members will make a big difference for Salvation Army disaster-relief operations that are still ongoing in the Southeast in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. It takes a team effort to help disaster-impacted communities recover, and we salute the NTA for being part of that team.”

The Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund is a Donor Advised Fund affiliated with the Nebraska Trucking Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.