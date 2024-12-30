From the highway to the heart: Missouri truck driver donates $5,000 to domestic violence shelter

WASHINGTON —Dee Sova, a professional truck driver with Prime Inc., donated $5,000 to Harmony House, an organization that provides shelter and support services to domestic violence survivors in Springfield, Mo.

Sova recently received the 2024 Trucking Cares Foundation’s John Lex Premier Achievement Award, which was accompanied by a $5,000 check to be given in her name to a charity of her choice.

“In October I had the honor of receiving the John Lex Premier Achievement Award,” Sova said. “Having known John Lex and the outstanding person, mentor and captain he was on America’s Road Team, I was shocked to hear ATA President & CEO Chris Spear announce me as the winner. To be a part of John’s legacy is one of the proudest moments and accomplishments of my trucking career. I’m thankful to everyone who nominated me for this prestigious award.”

The John Lex Premier Achievement Award is bestowed annually by the Trucking Cares Foundation to an individual or company that exemplifies trucking’s spirit of giving. In recognition of the honoree’s generosity of time and money, TCF makes a $5,000 donation to a 501(c)(3) charity designated by the recipient.

“Harmony House was my charity of choice because of the outstanding work that they do in the greater Springfield community and in the State of Missouri,” Sova said. “Helping victims of domestic violence, which includes men, women and children, is vital here. Not only have they provided shelter and a safe haven for these victims, but numerous other services. They’ve partnered with law enforcement and community groups to provide assistance to families in need.” I also chose Harmony House because of the long-term partnership they have with Prime Inc. For many years, Prime Inc. has supported this nonprofit through the ICare campaign, bringing awareness to the realities of victims of violence. I’ve always wanted to give back to the organization because they do great work. Thanks to the Trucking Cares Foundation, I was able to give a monetary donation to Harmony House. Doing so filled my heart with joy. It led to me volunteering to feed families during their Thanksgiving dinner. It was awesome.”

According to a TCF press release, Sova was recognized for her countless contributions to trucking as well as her commitment to mentoring other women in the industry. In addition to being a professional truck driver for Prime, Inc., she serves as a Captain of America’s Road Team, an elite group of truck drivers who represent the trucking industry’s message of safety, essentiality and professionalism. In 2017, she received Prime’s Highway Diamond of the Year award, and she is a member of Prime’s Driver Advisory Board. She is the founder of Trucking Divas Rock, an online community for female truck drivers. She has held several leadership positions with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She also serves as a speaker for Women In Motion, an organization dedicated to growing the number of women in the trucking industry.

“We are incredibly honored and grateful for this very generous donation from Dee Sova of Prime Inc and the Trucking Cares Foundation; a 501c3 charity established by the American Trucking Associations,” said Jared Alexander, executive director of Harmony House. “This generous support makes an enormous impact, allowing us to provide vital resources and services to individuals experiencing domestic violence. Dee’s dedication to uplifting others and John’s commitment to community care truly reflect the power of compassion and collaboration. Together, with supporters like Dee, TCF supporters and organizations like ATA and Prime Inc., we’re able to create safety, hope, and new beginnings for survivors.”

Harmony House was started by a concerned group of community members in 1976 and has been providing shelter and support services to domestic violence survivors ever since. It has impacted the lives of over 21,000 women, men and children who have been served to date.

The organization offers short-term emergency protective shelter for survivors of domestic abuse; helps victims break free through programs of education, support, referral and advocacy; disseminates information to the community to raise awareness; and advocates for changes that will enable all people to live free from abuse.