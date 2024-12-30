TheTrucker.com
ACT Research: Used Class 8 Truck retail sale price ticked up in November

By Dana Guthrie -
ACT Research reports slight Increase in used Class 8 truck retail sale price.

COLUMBUS, Ind.   According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, the Class 8 average retail sale price ticked up $230 in November, translating into a 0.4% m/m bump.

“On a y/y basis, prices were 4.4% lower,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Prices are expected to remain stable at or around the current level for the next couple of months before transitioning to y/y growth in early 2025. Same dealer Class 8 retail truck sales slowed in November, returning to the all-too-familiar pattern of decline. The 6.4% m/m decrease was better than the expected 18% seasonal contraction indicated by history. November is typically the weakest sales month of the year, running ten percent below average.”

ACT’s Used Classes 3-8 report provides data on the average selling price, miles, and age based on a sample of industry data. In addition, the report provides the average selling price for top-selling Class 8 models for each of the major truck OEMs – Freightliner (Daimler); Kenworth and Peterbilt (Paccar); International (Navistar); and Volvo and Mack (Volvo).

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

