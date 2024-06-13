NMFTA urges SCAC renewal by June 30 

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) is reminding those with a Standard Carrier Alpha Code (SCAC) that the renewal date is fast approaching.

The NMFTA assigns SCAC codes for all companies except those used for identifying freight containers not operating exclusively in North America, intermodal chassis and trailers, non-railroad-owned rail cars and railroads. Current SCACs expire between June 30 and July 7.

“SCAC identification codes have existed since the mid-1960s and were developed to facilitate computerization in the transportation industry,” said NMFTA client senior manager Debra Edwards. “It’s a unique two to four-letter code utilized to identify various transportation companies properly, and while certain groups of a SCAC are reserved for specific purposes, overall, the code is recognized by various organizations.”

An SCAC is required when doing business with all U.S. government agencies and with many commercial shippers including:

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Automated Commercial Environment (ACE).

Automated Manifest (AMS).

Pre-Arrival Processing (PAPS) Systems.

Carriers who use the Uniform Intermodal Interchange Facilities Access Agreement (UIIA) are also required to maintain a valid SCAC.

“We understand that some industry professionals are uncertain of whether SCAC needs to be implemented in their daily process,” Edwards said. “To confirm that information, NMFTA has created a SCAC infographic to help determine if SCAC is necessary, what the specific reason for utilizing one is, and to what degree it should be incorporated.”

As the renewal date approaches, the NMFTA desires to ensure that industry professionals have all the knowledge and resources available to make accurate decisions regarding the codes to avoid possible setbacks.

To renew or apply for an SCAC code, visit the SCAC website for real-time integration into the computer system. The NMFTA publishes all codes and the data is available via an online search engine through SCAC Online after purchasing a subscription. If a data download is required, SCAC data is also accessible daily or quarterly by email or FTP. Both are provided in UTF8 encoded ASCII format with a record length of 254 characters.