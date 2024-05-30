Schneider National officials say responsibility report shows goals met in ’23

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider National has published an extensive Corporate Responsibility Report that company officials say showcases their commitment to reducing environmental impact, aiding customers and strengthening their workforce.

“In 2023, the company made progress in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and diminishing its overall environmental footprint, succeeded in attracting and retaining a diverse workforce, supported the communities where its employees reside and operate and upheld responsible business practices,” the report notes.

The report also notes that Schneider is progressing towards four sustainability objectives (established from a 2019 baseline).

The include:

Reducing CO2 emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025

Achieving a 60% reduction in CO2 emissions per mile by 2035

Doubling its Intermodal size by 2030

Reaching net-zero status in all company-owned facilities by 2035

Notable progress across Schneider throughout 2023

Sustainability goals progress

Schneider achieved a 7% reduction of emissions per mile, meaning it has already accomplished 90% of its 2025 goal.

Scope 1&2 emissions reporting

This year’s report includes both Scope 1 and 2 emissions, continuing to provide greater transparency into the business.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) fleet

Schneider now operates one of the largest BEV fleets in North America, with almost 100 Freightliner eCascadias. To power the trucks, the carrier opened a large-scale charging depot at its South El Monte Operations Center in California.

Schneider’s BEV fleet surpassed 1.5 million zero-emission miles in 2023.

Supporting customers in achieving sustainability goals

Schneider’s BEVs have helped customers, such as PepsiCo and Goodyear, realize their commitments to lowering emissions and building toward a more sustainable future.

Empowering associates and amplifying a diverse workforce

Schneider continued to report above-industry average representation of women among its drivers (13%) and increased diversity across all its associates (45%).

To learn more about Schneider’s progress and next steps, visit Schneider’s report by clicking this link: 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.

