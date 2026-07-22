SELF promotes two outstanding service managers

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is promoting two service managers in Florida and North Carolina.

Clay Cullins

Clay Cullins has been promoted to service center manager in Fort Myers, Fla.

During his decade-long career at the company’s Tampa, Fla. service center, Cullins has established a strong track record of operational excellence across a variety of key roles, including part-time and full-time freight handler, inbound and outbound supervisor, outbound operations manager and assistant service center manager.

“Serving others and putting our people first has always been a cornerstone of Southeastern’s culture, and Clay’s reputation for supporting both our associates and customers makes him a natural fit for this role,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations, SELF. “We look forward to the positive impact Clay will have as he leads the Fort Myers team into its next chapter of success.”

Cullina and his wife, Megan, along with their two children, Miles and Carter, are excited to relocate to the Fort Myers area and continue serving Southeastern in this new capacity.

Tom Henrici

Tom Henrici has been appointed to service center manager in Raleigh, N.C.

Throughout his 15-year career with Southeastern, Henrici has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a strong commitment to operational excellence. He has served in a variety of key positions, including freight handler in Tampa, Fla., inbound supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor and assistant service center manager in Fort Myers, Fla. assistant service center manager in Orlando, Fla. and service center manager in Fort Myers, Fla.

“Tom has a natural ability to build meaningful relationships with our associates while creating a positive, lively work environment that makes people excited to come to work,” said Matt Bowen, regional vice president of operations at SEFL. “His outstanding track record, combined with his dedication to serving our people and customers, positions him well to lead our Raleigh service center.”

Henrici is looking forward to relocating to the Triangle region of North Carolina and continuing to serve Southeastern in this new capacity.