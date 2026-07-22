Celebrate her drive: WIT now accepting nominations for the 2026 Influential Woman in Trucking award

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), in partnership with TrueBlue’s Centerline Drivers, is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Influential Woman in Trucking Award.

“Every year, we’re inspired by the remarkable women who are driving innovation, leading with purpose, and creating opportunities for the next generation,” said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president and CEO of WIT. “This award shines a spotlight on leaders whose influence extends far beyond their organizations. We encourage the industry to nominate the women whose leadership deserves to be recognized and celebrated.”

How to Nominate

Nominations are open through Aug. 31 and can be submitted here.

The winner will be announced during the 2026 Accelerate! Conference & Expo, Oct. 25-28 in Dallas, Texas. Finalists will also participate in a featured panel discussion on Oct. 28, sharing their leadership lessons, career experiences and insights that have shaped their success.

“Sharing the stories of influential women in trucking inspires more women to pursue rewarding careers in an industry that keeps America moving,” said Jill Quinn, president of Centerline Drivers. “Centerline is honored to sponsor the 2026 Influential Woman in Trucking Award as part of our continued commitment to advancing opportunities for women across the industry.”

Past Winners

Past recipients of the Influential Woman in Trucking Award represent some of the most respected and influential leaders in the trucking industry, including:

2025 – Dee Dee Cox, vice president of human resources, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

2024 – Tracy Rushing, executive director of safety and recruiting, RE Garrison Trucking Inc.

2023 – Shelley Simpson, president, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

2022 – Trina Norman, Southern California Feeder Operations Manager, UPS

2021 – Lily Ley, vice president and CIO, PACCAR

2020 – Kristy Knichel, president, Knichel Logistics, and Jodie Teuton, co-founder, Kenworth of Louisiana

Click here to explore the full list of past recipients and learn more about the award.

Celebrating Industry Trailblazers

“WIT and Centerline Drivers invite colleagues, peers, mentors and industry leaders to nominate a woman whose leadership has made a meaningful difference,” WIT said. “Whether she is transforming her organization, championing innovation, mentoring future leaders or strengthening the trucking industry through her vision and service, this is an opportunity to celebrate her contributions. Every nomination helps tell the story of the talented women moving the trucking industry forward and inspires the next generation of trailblazers to do the same.”