Ley receives WIT’s influential woman award

DALLAS — Lily Ley has been given the Influential Woman in Trucking award by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and Freightliner Trucks.

Ley, who won the 11th annual award Tuesday during the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas, serves as vice president and chief information officer at PACCAR.

The announcement came after the panel discussion “Inspiring Stories: How to Power Your Career,” according to a WIT news release.

The panel included all of the finalists for the 2021 Influential Woman in Trucking award and was facilitated by Elizabeth McManis, manager of brand marketing at Daimler Trucks North America.

“The Influential Woman in Trucking award recognizes women in the trucking industry who make or influence key decisions, have a proven record of responsibility, and mentor and serve as a role model to other women,” the news release stated.

“The award was developed in 2010 to honor female leaders in trucking and to attract and advance women within the industry.”

Finalists for the 2021 Influential Woman in Trucking award also included Eileen Dabrowski, Director of Learning, Development and Marketing, ReedTMS Logistics and Amanda Schuier, Chief Operating Officer, Quality Transport Company.

“After our conference in 2020 was virtual, it was refreshing to host the event live and listen to these outstanding finalists share their inspirational stories with the audience,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “This award is WIT’s way of highlighting Lily, Eileen and Amanda for their commitment and service to the industry.”

“Ley is an experienced Technology and IT executive, mentor to aspiring students, and passionate advocate for more inclusive workplaces for women,” the news release stated.

“In her role as vice president and CIO for PACCAR, a global automotive truck and engine company, Ley leads the Information Technology (IT) division and the modernization of IT for the digital age. She brings a customer-first mindset, a focus on applying innovation to deliver tangible business benefits, and a relentless pursuit of enhanced business efficiencies.”

Ley is a member of the MSIS Board of Advisors at the University of Washington. She is also the executive sponsor for the PACCAR Women’s Association (PWA), where she advocates for inclusion of women in the workplace.

She is involved in Seattle CIO as an advisory board member, and in 2016, the Washington Diversity Council recognized her as “2016 Washington Most Powerful and Influential Women.”

Ley earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science and an MBA from CETYS University and has also completed the executive development program at Stanford.

She enjoys spending time with her husband German and two daughters and is passionate about travel and cooking.