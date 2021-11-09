TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Naked truck driver arrested after wrecking rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Naked truck driver arrested after wrecking rig
The driver of this rig was found naked and later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. (Courtesy: Rostraver Fire Department)

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A Florida man was found standing outside his 18-wheeler naked after wrecking it over an embankment on Nov. 4 along Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Orelbis D. Cruz-Iglesias, 26, was arrested at Penn Highlands Mon Valley hospital in Washington County, Pennsylvania, after being taken there by ambulance from the accident scene.

He suffered only minor injuries.

Cruz-Iglesias failed a field sobriety test administered at the hospital after denying that he had consumed alcohol. And when police searched the cab of his tractor, they found an unpermitted 9mm handgun.

Cruz-Iglesias is being charged with driving under the influence, providing false identification, illegal possession of a firearm and multiple traffic violations.

He was ordered to the county jail on $100,000 bond.

 

 

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE