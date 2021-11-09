Naked truck driver arrested after wrecking rig

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A Florida man was found standing outside his 18-wheeler naked after wrecking it over an embankment on Nov. 4 along Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Orelbis D. Cruz-Iglesias, 26, was arrested at Penn Highlands Mon Valley hospital in Washington County, Pennsylvania, after being taken there by ambulance from the accident scene.

He suffered only minor injuries.

Cruz-Iglesias failed a field sobriety test administered at the hospital after denying that he had consumed alcohol. And when police searched the cab of his tractor, they found an unpermitted 9mm handgun.

Cruz-Iglesias is being charged with driving under the influence, providing false identification, illegal possession of a firearm and multiple traffic violations.

He was ordered to the county jail on $100,000 bond.