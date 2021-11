BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The driver of a Sherwin Williams semi took a nosedive Tuesday afternoon off an Interstate 81 overpass in eastern Pennsylvania.

According to the Valley Regional Fire & Rescue, the truck, which was still attached to its trailer, came to a rest in the area of St. Johns Road and Beisels Road after it fell from the I-81 overpass.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details about the accident were not available.