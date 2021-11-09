FMCSA adds to annual CMV inspection list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is now requiring rear impact trailer guards on the list of items that must be examined as part of a commercial motor vehicle’s annual safety inspection.

Additionally, the FMCSA is amending the labeling requirements for rear impact guards and is excluding road construction controlled (RCC) horizontal discharge trailers from the rear impact guard requirements, according to an FMCSA news release.

The FMCSA said that all respondents to the proposed annual inspection of the guards were in support of it.

