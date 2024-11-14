Trucking trailblazer: Tracy Rushing named WIT’s 2024 Influential Woman in Trucking

DALLAS, Texas — Tracy Rushing, executive director of Safety and Recruiting, RE Garrison Trucking Inc. has been named the 2024 Influential Woman in Trucking by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) during the WIT Accelerate! Conference and Expo in Dallas, Texas.

“Women In Trucking is honored each year to name a leader in our industry who demonstrates remarkable grit, talent and passion to advance opportunities for women in trucking,” said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. “We’re thrilled to give this honor to Tracy Rushing this year. Tracy’s commitment to this profession and desire to mentor future leaders is an example for all of us.”

The award, sponsored by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), recognizes the achievements of female role models and trailblazers in the trucking industry.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be named 2024 Influential Woman in Trucking but this honor isn’t mine alone. It belongs to all the women who have paved the way and continue to push our industry forward,” Rushing said. “I’m just proud to be a part of this community of strong, dedicated women who work tirelessly to keep America moving. We’re all in this together, and I’m thankful every day that I get to be a trucker.”

According to a WIT press release, the announcement came after the panel discussion “Becoming an Influential Woman in Trucking.” Panelists consisted of the 2024 award finalists: Lisa Gonnerman, vice president of Enterprise Services, TA Dedicated and Sheri Aaberg, COO, Transport Enterprise Leasing. The panel was facilitated by two 2024 WIT Top Women to Watch in Transportation: Kelley Martin, director of aftermarket, and Heather Callahan, director of logistics, both with DTNA. The conference session concluded with Rushing sharing HERstory with nearly 2,000 attendees.

“Rushing began her career 30 years ago in a scale house and grew into leadership roles through perseverance, mentorship and a strong work ethic,” WIT said in the release. “She shared personal stories including her early years in trucking and the importance of relationships in the industry. She left the audience encouraged to find their ‘why’ in trucking and strive to leave a legacy of support, inclusion and opportunity for future generations of trucking professionals.”

Rushing is an active member of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), Truckload Carriers Associations (TCA) and the Alabama Trucking Association’s Safety & Maintenance Management Council (SMMC). She serves on the Risk Management Advisory Committee of the ATA Comp Fund (RMAC), the Women In Trucking Membership Committee and is the chair of the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Safety, Recruiting and Retention Committee.

“This year, Daimler Truck North America attended the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo with the theme ‘one of many,'” Martin said. “It’s about being part of a larger community, not just the only one or the best one, but one of many. The finalists for the Influential Woman in Trucking Award embody this vision. Through their dedication and hard work, they are paving the way for women to excel and thrive in our industry. Additionally, I’d like to congratulate Tracy Rushing for being named the 2024 Influential Woman in Trucking. Her outstanding career and unwavering passion have made a lasting impact on the trucking industry and beyond and she is truly deserving of this prestigious honor.”