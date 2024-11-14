TheTrucker.com
NationaLease salutes top performers at 2024 Canadian Leadership Summit

By Dana Guthrie -
Jérôme Léonard, senior vice president of Brossard NationaLease, (left) receives recognition for his exceptional service on the NationaLease board from NationaLease president Dean Vicha (right). (Photo courtesy NationaLease)

MONTREAL, QC  NationaLease, one of the largest full-service truck leasing organizations in North America, recently held its 2024 Canadian Leadership Summit in Montreal where it honored Jérôme Léonard and VEL NationaLease.

“The exclusive event, dedicated to NationaLease Canadian members and suppliers, offered a deep dive into thought-provoking Canadian-specific leasing and operations topics, including regulatory changes, infrastructure and purchasing best practices,” NationaLease said in a media release.

During the two-day event, two prestigious awards were presented to honor inspiring and remarkable achievements within the truck leasing organization.

Jérôme Léonard, senior vice president of Brossard NationaLease, was recognized for his outstanding service as he completed his term as a NationaLease board member. Dean Vicha, president of NationaLease, presented the award, acknowledging Léonard’s dedication and lasting contributions to both the organization and truck leasing industry.

VEL NationaLease was honored with the distinguished Canadian MVP Award, celebrating their commitment to industry excellence, innovative spirit and business resilience. Jane Clark, senior vice president of Operations at NationaLease, presented the award to VEL NationaLease representatives Kevin Hoyt, Peter Cook, and Murray Dickinson.

thumbnail 2024 Canadian MVP Award
Jane Clark, senior vice president of Operations at NationaLease, presents the Canadian MVP Award to VEL NationaLease representatives (left to right): Kevin Hoyt, Peter Cook, and Murray Dickinson. (Photo courtesy NationLease)

According to the release, during the Canadian Leadership Summit, informative sessions highlighted the importance of innovation, collaboration, and dedication to advancing the truck leasing industry across Canada. Discussions were held around such topics as EPA standards, battery electric vehicles (BEVs), cybersecurity strategies, and the Canadian economy.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

