Averitt boosts capacity and efficiency with San Antonio facility expansion

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is celebrating the opening of its expanded San Antonio, Texas service center, designed to accommodate the growing needs of customers in the region.

“These upgrades to our San Antonio facility are a major step forward in our ability to serve our customers,” said David Parrish, San Antonio Service Center Director. “This expansion and upgrade will provide the resources necessary to deliver the high-quality service that Averitt customers expect. The maintenance facility and Driver Support Center will also be great additions to support our drivers.”

According to a company press release, the state-of-the-art facility includes significant upgrades, including additional dock doors, a larger warehouse and improved infrastructure to streamline operations and improve service offerings.

The service center now features a total of 78 cross-dock doors, up from the original 38. Additionally, a key highlight of the expansion is the newly constructed 85,000-square-foot Averitt Distribution and Fulfillment (ADF) warehouse, which is directly connected to the cross-dock doors. With the addition of the new warehouse, these upgrades will allow Averitt to further support freight distribution across the U.S.-Mexico border, providing faster and more efficient service for customers on both sides.

“Although most of the expansion is complete, the new maintenance facility is set to open in 2025,” the company said in the release. “Once finished, it will feature two service bays, a pull-through fuel bay for two tractors at a time, and a drive-through truck wash equipped with undercarriage spray. In addition, there will be a Driver Support Center offering laundry facilities, a lounge, workout room, and showers, providing associates with a comfortable and supportive environment while on the road. This facility expansion is part of Averitt’s ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring it remains a trusted partner for shippers throughout Texas and beyond.”