Dee Dee Cox named WIT’s 2025 Influential Woman in Trucking

DALLAS, Texas — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named Dee Dee Cox, vice president of human resources at Old Dominion Freight Line (OD), the recipient of the 2025 Influential Woman in Trucking award. The award recognizes the achievements of female role models and trailblazers in the trucking industry, and was announced at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

“Dee Dee’s leadership exemplifies the spirit of this award,” said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president and CEO of WIT. “Her dedication to professional development, inclusion and a positive workplace culture reflects the very best of what this award celebrates. We are honored to recognize her contributions to the advancement of women in trucking.”

Cox was announced as winner following a panel discussion, “Becoming an Influential Woman in Trucking.” Panelists included Cox and the other 2025 award finalists: Cindy Ellers, chief customer officer for Fleetworthy; Katerina Jones, chief marketing officer for Fleet Advantage; and Leah Shaver, president and CEO of the National Transportation Institute. The panel was facilitated by Jill Quinn, president of Centerline Drivers.

“We are honored to celebrate the incredible achievements of Dee Dee, and all of this year’s finalists,” said Quinn. “At Centerline, we are committed to driving progress for women behind the wheel and across the industry. By amplifying the stories and impacts of these influential leaders in trucking, we aim to encourage more women to see the rewarding possibilities within this field.”

Cox has 30 years of experience in human resources and organizational development. She has worked in a variety of industries, including textiles, flooring and transportation, both in the U.S. and abroad. As vice president of human resources development at OD, she oversees talent acquisition, employee relations, leadership development and engagement strategies that have helped shape a strong, people-focused workplace culture.

Cox has been a driving force behind OD’s leadership and workforce development initiatives. She launched and expanded the company’s management trainee program, supervisor development program, apprentice programs, and internships designed to create clear career pathways — particularly for women and historically underrepresented groups in transportation. These programs have achieved steadily improving retention rates and increased female representation across the company.

“I am thrilled and honored to be recognized as the recipient of this award. The real recognition goes to Old Dominion Freight Line, for allowing me and the team to develop these programs. Our leaders at OD supported these opportunities which has helped us continue to fulfill our vision of being the premier transportation provider while maintaining our unique OD Family atmosphere,” said Cox.

Under her leadership, OD’s HR development and talent acquisition teams have grown from one employee to nearly 40 nationwide. Cox also developed a comprehensive leadership curriculum that integrates OD’s vision, core values and family culture into every level of training. Her strategic approach and commitment to inclusion have made her a respected industry leader dedicated to empowering people and opening doors for the next generation of women in trucking.