No injuries reported in SUV versus big rig crash in Idaho

HANSEN, Idaho – A crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi did not cause any injuries, but did block traffic for a significant amount of time.

Idaho State Police says in a release that it is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:35 am on SH50 at 3800 E, in Twin Falls County.

Police say a 2013 Ford Edge was traveling northbound on 3800 E and failed to stop at the stop sign at SH50, according to a release. A 2020 International semi tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on SH50 and collided with the Ford. The semi jack-knifed and blocked the eastbound lane of SH50. The Ford travelled off the right shoulder, according to authorities.

The driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old woman, from Yakima, WA was wearing her seatbelt. Her passenger, a 70-year-old man, also from Yakima, WA, was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the semi, a 40-year-old man, from Burley, was wearing his seatbelt. None of the occupants were transported.

SH50 was blocked in both directions for two and a half hours.