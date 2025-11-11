TheTrucker.com
The Nation

No injuries reported in SUV versus big rig crash in Idaho

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   No injuries reported in SUV versus big rig crash in Idaho
Reading Time: < 1 minute
No injuries reported in SUV versus big rig crash in Idaho
A crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi did not cause any injuries, but did block traffic for a significant amount of time.

HANSEN, Idaho – A crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi did not cause any injuries, but did block traffic for a significant amount of time.

Idaho State Police says in a release that it is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:35 am on SH50 at 3800 E, in Twin Falls County.

Police say a 2013 Ford Edge was traveling northbound on 3800 E and failed to stop at the stop sign at SH50, according to a release. A 2020 International semi tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on SH50 and collided with the Ford. The semi jack-knifed and blocked the eastbound lane of SH50. The Ford travelled off the right shoulder, according to authorities.

The driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old woman, from Yakima, WA was wearing her seatbelt. Her passenger, a 70-year-old man, also from Yakima, WA, was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the semi, a 40-year-old man, from Burley, was wearing his seatbelt. None of the occupants were transported.

SH50 was blocked in both directions for two and a half hours.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE