Authorities looking into crash of 2 semis on Interstate 30 in Arkansas

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. – An investigation is underway after a semi versus semi crash on Interstate 30 in Arkansas.
Multiple media outlets report that tractor-trailer crashed into another tractor-trailer causing a fire on Interstate 30 in Clark County Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said a tractor trailer crossed a median and hit another tractor trailer head on near Gum Springs, Arkansas which is apporoximately 70 miles from the Arkansas-Texas state line.
As of 4:45 p.m., iDrive cameras show traffic beginning to be let back on I-30, but only in the leftmost lane as crews continued to clean up the fire.
ARDOT officials have reported an injury, but further details on any victims’ conditions are unknown.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.