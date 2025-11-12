Bicycle rider dies after being hit by semi truck

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after getting hit by a semi truck while riding a bicycle Monday evening in Lake Worth Beach.
According to WPTV citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Vivar, 47, was riding his bicycle east on 10th Avenue North at around 8 p.m. and approaching the entrance of the Waterside Plaza at the 2400 block.
A semi truck driving west on 10th Avenue began to turn north into the plaza, failing to notice Vivar.
Vivar was ejected from his bicycle and run over by the truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies say that the bicycle Vivar was riding did not have a functional front lamp.
