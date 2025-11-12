Keller Freight Solutions strengthens multimodal capabilities under new president

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Keller Freight Solutions (KFS) is enhancing focus on its multimodal service lines under the leadership of its new president, Lars Cleland.

A division of Keller Logistics Group, Cleland will lead the next phase with a focus on intermodal, drayage, expedite, flatbed, refrigerated (reefer) and less-than-truckload (LTL), broadening KFS’ ability to serve customers with greater flexibility, scalability and coverage across North America, according to a company press release.

“The company’s renewed investment reinforces its mission to simplify complex supply chains and deliver value-driven, full-service logistics solutions,” KFS said. “As Keller Freight Solutions strengthens its multimodal network, it remains deeply committed to service excellence, safety, and freight protection through its Keller Secure program, ensuring every shipment is handled with integrity, visibility and care.”

Lars Cleland

Cleland, who joined KFS in July 2025, brings nearly three decades of logistics leadership experience from one of the nation’s largest 3PLs, with expertise in sales, operations, and multimodal strategy. His depth of experience and customer-first mindset position Keller Freight Solutions for sustained growth and innovation.

“Our customers are facing more dynamic logistics challenges than ever before,” Cleland said. “Keller Freight Solutions is expanding multimodal capabilities to enhance flexibility and create new efficiencies—while maintaining the service and reliability our customers count on.”

Under Cleland’s leadership, KFS continues to build on Keller Logistics Group’s legacy of responsiveness, reliability and resourcefulness. The company’s strategy helps shippers streamline planning, consolidate partners and gain end-to-end efficiency.

Commitment to Growth and Innovation

“Bringing in a leader like Lars signals our commitment to growth and innovation,” said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group. “He understands both the operational side of transportation and the customer perspective. His experience and vision are already elevating Keller Freight Solutions to a new level.”

With expanded capabilities in truckload, intermodal, expedite, LTL and specialized freight, Keller Freight Solutions remains a trusted logistics partner dedicated to service, safety, and secure freight management, according to the release.