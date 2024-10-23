TheTrucker.com
Sentence handed down for trucking owner’s illicit deals

By Dana Guthrie -
Salt Lake Trucking Group owner Alexsander Vasiliyevich Barsukov sentenced for bribery scheme.

UTAH —Alexsander Vasiliyevich Barsukov, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was sentenced to 3 years of probation, including six months of home detention, $1,378,702 in restitution, $6,754,845 in forfeiture and a $100 special assessment for his role in a bribery scheme involving Salt Lake Trucking Group (SLTG).

“Barsukov, along with others, owned SLTG, which is comprised of several trucking companies that contract to carry packages for FedEx Ground (FXG),” said the U.S. District Court of Utah. “The investigation revealed that SLTG paid bribes to FXG employees who manipulated FXG’s process governing the awarding of new runs. An employee also helped the co-conspirators grow their business larger than FXG allowed by submitting false information to FXG. During the approximate 10-year conspiracy, SLTG received about $108 million in FXG revenue.”

DOT-OIG conducted this investigation with the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

