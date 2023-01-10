Sheetz cuts diesel prices by 50 cents at all locations

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is starting the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665-plus locations that offer it.

This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trucks, according to a news release. The offer is valid now and ends on Jan. 31.

The price will be decreased from the original diesel price listed at the pumps. The offer includes both auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel options.

Last September, Sheetz celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month. Sheetz further showed its appreciation by offering truck drivers free meals in September.

During the offer, the price displayed at the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the price rollback.