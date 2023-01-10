Roadrunner implements update of Load Plan 2.0

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Roadrunner has implemented its updated proprietary Load Plan 2.0, speeding up its network across 130 major lanes, representing its fourth round of transit time improvements over the past 18 months, according to a news release.

Highlights of the network improvements include:

130 terminal-to-terminal lanes with faster transit times.

12.5 million improved zip-to-zip combinations.

Faster transit times from 30 origins and to 27 destination service centers.

“Roadrunner’s Weekend Plus advantage gives shippers access to its network on weekends,” Director of Network Analytics for Roadrunner Phillip Thalheim said. “Our Chicago-to-SoCal and SoCal-to-Chicago lanes represent the fastest transit times in the industry, offering expedited service at LTL rates.”

Roadrunner’s Head of Technology, Operations and Linehaul Tomasz Jamroz said that the company is “committed to building the best long haul LTL network in the industry. Our continuous network optimization is expected to result in additional transit time improvements in 2023.”

In addition to transit time reductions, Roadrunner’s new driver app, Haul Now, was released in December 2022 and provides real-time data about shipment location.

“We run 0% of our miles on rail and we stopped relying on low-quality third-party agent partners in remote areas,” Shari Leon, Roadrunner vice president of linehaul operations, said.