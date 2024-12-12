Hyundai brings clean power to logistics with XCIENT hydrogen fuel cell trucks

ELLABELL, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), in cooperation with Glovis America, has deployed Hyundai XCIENT heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks for clean logistics operations with 21 XCIENT trucks in initial operation.

“At HMGMA, we are committed to creating sustainable transportation solutions,” said Oscar Kwon, HMGMA CEO. “Our Hyundai XCIENT hydrogen fuel-cell trucks that support the Metaplant release zero emissions and offer a cleaner alternative to the traditional freight logistics methods used at other manufacturing facilities.”

According to a company press release, the initiative represents a significant step forward in HMGMA’s leadership efforts to both reduce its carbon footprint and actively promote sustainable practices in daily logistics operations. The use of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell technology will demonstrate Hyundai Motor Group’s ongoing commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.

The Hyundai XCIENT hydrogen fuel-cell Class 8 heavy-duty trucks will transport vehicle parts from HMGMA suppliers across the region to the Megasite on a daily basis. During the initial rollout, XCIENT trucks will transport parts between suppliers and the on-site Consolidation Center and later these logistics will expand to a broader network of suppliers. The 21 XCIENT vehicles will represent more than one-third of the Glovis America truck fleet at HMGMA.

Earlier this year at CES, Hyundai Motor Group announced HTWO, its new hydrogen value chain business brand. HTWO encompasses the Group’s businesses and affiliates, enabling each stage of the entire hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to transportation and utilization. HTWO represents ‘Hydrogen’ and ‘Humanity,’ the two main pillars of Hyundai’s hydrogen business.

“HMGMA’s deployment of XCIENT for logistics and operations is one of the main initiatives of HTWO,” said Jim Park, SVP, commercial vehicle and hydrogen business development, Hyundai Motor North America. “This is delivering on our strategy and vision to showcase a closed-loop hydrogen logistics ecosystem and improve the environmental sustainability of manufacturing operations.”

HTWO Logistics, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Company and Glovis America, will also install a mobile hydrogen refueling station at the Megasite for efficient refueling. A hydrogen production and refueling station is being developed for the Megasite and will be announced at a later date.