Winter takes aim at truck drivers: Which state’s holiday deliveries are at risk?

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A new study has revealed New Mexico as the most dangerous state for delivery truck drivers during winter months.

The research conducted by personal injury experts J & Y Law analyzed the 10-year average large truck fatal winter crashes from the Department of Transportation (DOT) and compared it to the number of large truck drivers in each state as per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to a media release from the law firm. The number of crashes per 100,000 large truck drivers was then calculated to determine the states with the highest delivery truck drivers at risk.

“The study shows where truck drivers face the most threat in winter, said a spokesperson from J & Y law. “Icy roads and poor visibility not only put lives at risk but also disrupt critical supply chains during the festive season. It’s imperative for truck drivers to take road safety measures, like taking a break when visibility gets bad. They should check the weather just before setting off, to avoid any unforeseen dangers. We advise holiday shoppers to be patient with their parcels in transit, as truck drivers hero their way to delivery points this winter.”

According to the release, New Mexico tops the list of the riskiest states for large truck drivers in winter, with an average annual fatal crash rate of 122.1 per 100,000 drivers. This is more than double the national average of 55.2 per capita. Despite its relatively small number of large truck drivers (11,380), the Land of Enchantment recorded an average of 13.9 fatal crashes between 2013 and 2022 in winter.

In second place is Oklahoma with an average annual fatal crash rate of 112.1 per capita. This is more than double the national average of 55.2 per capita. With 26,590 truck drivers, the Sooner State witnessed 29.8 fatal crashes on average between 2013 and 2022 during the winter months.

Montana takes third place with 99.4 crashes per 100,000 drivers. This is 80% above the national average of 55.2 per capita. The Treasure State’s harsh winters create challenging conditions for its 6,740 truck drivers, historically resulting in 6.7 average fatal crashes between 2013 and 2022.

Wyoming ranks fourth with a crash rate of 88 per 100,000 drivers, 59% higher than the national average of 55.2 per capita. While The Equality State has only 6,250 drivers, its total average fatal crash count of 5.5 highlights the dangers of its winter roads.

West Virginia rounds out the top five with a crash rate of 82.2 per 100,000 drivers. This is 49% above the national average of 55.2 per capita. The Mountain State recorded an average of 8.6 fatal crashes during winter over ten years, impacting its 10,460 truck drivers.

Florida ranks sixth despite its less chilly winter climate, with a fatal crash rate of 78.2 per 100,000 drivers – 42% above the national average of 55.2 per capita. Its high number of truck drivers (101,920) explains the 79.7 average fatal crashes during winters and its position on the list.

The Top 10 Most Dangerous States for Winter Truck Driving

New Mexico – 122.1 crashes per 100,000 drivers. Oklahoma – 112.1 crashes per 100,000 drivers. Montana – 99.4 crashes per 100,000 drivers. Wyoming – 88.0 crashes per 100,000 drivers. West Virginia – 82.2 crashes per 100,000 drivers. Florida – 78.2 crashes per 100,000 drivers. Kansas – 76.8 crashes per 100,000 drivers. Mississippi – 76.7 crashes per 100,000 drivers. Louisiana – 76.1 crashes per 100,000 drivers. Kentucky – 75.8 crashes per 100,000 drivers.