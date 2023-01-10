Torc Robotics partnering with Fortellix for development of autonomous big rig tech

TEL AVIV, Israel — Torc Robotics has announced a multi-year deal to work with Foretellix on Torc’s latest autonomous driving technology for Class 8 trucks.

According to a news release, the tech is “capable of testing the millions of driving scenarios required to ensure the safe deployment of Level-4 autonomous trucks.”

“Our technology is designed with safety as the first priority,” Axel Gern, Torc senior vice president of engineering and managing director of Torc EU, said. “Our collaboration with Foretellix is in line with Torc’s safety mission. It provides Torc with verification and validation tools to add to our current toolset, based on industry standards, to conduct the massive scale testing and validation we need to ensure the safety of our systems”.

The Foretellix platform, known as Foretify, uses the OpenSCENARIO 2.0 standard to describe the possible driving scenarios and define verification and validation goals, according to the news release.

The platform uses Foretellix’s L4 highway trucking V-Suites, which is a verification and validation package of scenarios, test plans, maps and KPIs.

“Foretify uses these scenarios to generate a multitude of test scenarios in virtual simulation to represent real-world conditions and uncover unknown edge cases,” according to the news release. “Foretify measures and analyzes test results and validation completeness and helps development teams uncover bugs earlier in the development cycle.”