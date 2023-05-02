Teamsters economics director appointed to FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force

WASHINGTON — Kaitlyn Long, assistant director of strategic initiatives for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, has been appointed to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Truck Leasing Task Force (TLTF)

The new task force aims to end predatory lease-purchase practices in the trucking industry, according to the FMCSA.

Long, who also directs the union’s economics team of research analysts and economists, will serve on the TLTF with eight others.

“I am honored to be appointed to represent labor’s interests. There are many important issues that need to be addressed, and I look forward to shining light on what workers are facing throughout this industry,” Long said. “I will advocate for all workers and ensure they are appreciated for the essential roles they play to keep the U.S. economy moving.”

The TLTF was established by the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted in 2021 to advise and make recommendations to the secretaries of transportation and labor through the administrator of the FMCSA. Task force members will examine and evaluate the effects of commercial motor vehicle lease arrangements and review the equitability of common truck leasing arrangements, particularly as they impact owner-operators and trucking businesses subject to such agreements.

“The Teamsters are proud to see Kaitlyn Long step into this critical role. She understands the issues facing the freight industry and will be a champion for working people,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien.