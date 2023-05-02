C.H. Robinson introduces new carrier loyalty program

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Global logistics company C.H. Robinson has announced updates to its carrier loyalty program, including changes in how carriers are scored and the benefits they can earn.

First launched in 2016, the Carrier Advantage Program rewards carriers that provide the highest level of tracking updates and the best on-time performance on their C.H. Robinson loads, according to a news release.

In the wake of two highly disrupted and volatile years in freight transportation, C.H. Robinson executives say that shippers are looking for greater reliability in tracking their freight and a return to pre-pandemic levels of service.

The updates to the Carrier Advantage Program incentivize all carriers in C.H. Robinson’s network to meet those higher expectations, the news release states.

“C.H. Robinson moves more truckload freight than anyone in North America, which means we offer our contract carriers the most loads of anyone in North America,” said Cody Griggs, director of enterprise product development at C.H. Robinson. “We know that the carriers we work with are top-notch and just as devoted to great customer service as we are. Especially when carriers are eager to secure freight in today’s softer market conditions, we want to make sure that their outstanding efforts are rewarded.”

Carriers will now have access to different levels of freight based on their Carrier Advantage status, with top-performing carriers getting the most and earliest access to freight. Carriers earning the highest status also get better payment terms and better fuel discounts than carriers in the lower tiers.

The new scoring criteria went into effect April 3. Carriers can watch their progress with each load, but their status won’t change until May 2.

In the meantime, C.H. Robinson has helped carriers learn all their options for automating updates, enhanced its carrier app and website to save carriers time filling in required information. The company has also added notifications to alert carriers when their tracking isn’t enabled or isn’t working.

All carriers working with C.H. Robinson are automatically enrolled in the loyalty program. Current carriers needing additional help to optimize their Carrier Advantage score and benefits can find out more at C.H. Robinson’s website, in the Navisphere Carrier app or by calling their C.H. Robinson representative. Carriers wanting to sign up to haul for C.H. Robinson and become eligible for the Carrier Advantage Program can learn more by clicking here.